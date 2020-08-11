Seniors required to line up outside hospital for day surgery

The Health Sciences Centre, seen in this file image, was the scene of a lineup early Monday morning. (CBC)

In order to be on time for her mother's day surgery at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, Kayla Gavin made the early morning trip with her parents from Springdale for the 6 a.m. NT appointment.

However when they pulled into the parking lot, they were met with a long line of patients waiting outside the emergency doors and were told they could not go in the hospital until 6:30 a.m., because staff were not in the building.

"We had already been waiting three months for this surgery, so everyone is pretty excited that today's the day," Gavin told CBC Radio's On The Go. "When we arrived though at 6 a.m., there were several people lined up outside of the door waiting to get in.

"At 6:15 [my dad] called me again to come back and pick my mom up so she could sit down," she added. "She was stood outside at that time for 15 minutes. And my mom also has fibromyalgia, so it's very difficult for her to stand up for that long."

Another lineup seen at main entrance

Gavin said several of those waiting in line were seniors, some of them waiting in their pyjamas or getting out of taxis. She said the security guard on scene had told the patients they would have to wait until 6:30 because, in her words, "the lights weren't even on down there."

"[Others] were shocked," she said. "As we edged closer to 7 a.m, it was 6:30 before they opened the door …there was a lineup forming to the main entrance of the hospital as well. So I assume people there for regular appointments or what have you were waiting as well outside of the hospital to get in."

"[When we got inside], they didn't acknowledge it whatsoever. They just checked her in and that was it," she added. "If patients do not have to be there for 6:30, don't have them waiting 30 minutes outside."

Eastern Health says patients could have entered the Health Sciences Centre through the emergency room entrance. (CBC)

In an email to CBC, Eastern Health says patients with early surgeries are advised to be at the hospital for 6:30 a.m. Gavin said this contradicts the 6:00 a.m. appointment she was given on her mother's paperwork.

"In general, patients who are scheduled for the first surgery of the day are advised to arrive at the Health Sciences Centre at 6:30 a.m., enter through the emergency department entrance where they will be screened, and then proceed directly to the surgery unit," the statement read. "They are not required to line up or wait outdoors as the emergency entrance is always open."

Authority's statement inaccurate: daughter

Upon hearing the statement, Gavin laughed and pointed to a miscommunication between staff and patients.

"That statement is great, but it's incorrect," she said. "It's fine to say that, but I can assure you it's written on her paperwork as well as confirmed during [pre-operation.] As well as there were 10 other people as well, so I highly doubt 10 other people were going to be there early to wait outside."

Gavin said her mother is recovering well following the surgery and hopes the issue can be resolved in the future.

Eastern Health says they are following up with staff and security personnel to avoid any confusion in the future.