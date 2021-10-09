COVID Cruiser: Health officials take vaccinations on the road in rural Newfoundland

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are hitting the road, working to try to boost COVID-19 vaccination in rural pockets across the province.

Eastern Health's journey started on Friday, when the 'COVID Cruiser' drove off the ferry on Bell Island. The entire operation is run out of the van, with vaccines, bandages and a cushioned chair bolted to the floor for people to sit in.

The cruiser makes its way through the town on a set route, but is willing to stop for anyone looking to get the shot. It's the latest move in a push to raise vaccination rates across the province, including Bell Island, which has the lowest rate of any area in the province.

Check out the COVID Cruiser in action in the video above.