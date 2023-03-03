Eastern Health announces change in ambulance service provider for Whitbourne area

In a news release Thursday evening, the health authority said routine and emergency ambulance service to the region will continue and that there is no change to service levels. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Eastern Health says there is a change in the company that provides ambulance services to the Whitbourne area.

In a news release Thursday evening, the health authority said routine and emergency ambulance service to the region will continue and that there is no change to service levels.

It advises anyone in that area who has an emergency to call 911.

Up until the announcement from Eastern Health, the service has been provided by Smith's Ambulance Services of Whitbourne.

The emergency room in the community has been closed continuously for months because of a lack of staff, and Whitbourne residents have been protesting the ongoing ER closure.

The release from Eastern Health didn't explain why the change has been made.

