Eastern Newfoundland digs out from a blanket of snow

Snowblowers — like this one on Gower Street in downtown St. John's — had plenty to do on Friday morning. (Francesca Swann/CBC)

Drivers in eastern Newfoundland have been getting their first good snow-shovelling workout Friday after a blanket of thick snow covered the region overnight.

As of 6:15 a.m. Friday morning, 25 cm had hit the St. John's metro region.

Gander was hit with about 12 cm.

"The worst of it is over... basically things are just gradually tapering off this morning," Allison Sheppard, a meteorologist at Environment Canada's Gander Weather Office, told the St. John's Morning Show.

I can confirm that 25cm fell in Cowan Heights last night.. straight down, balancing perfectly onto the railing. <br>.<br>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shovelawaits?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shovelawaits</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hopethesnowblowerisworking?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hopethesnowblowerisworking</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/WsEcV7NSfL">pic.twitter.com/WsEcV7NSfL</a> —@semlund



Though most of the snow fell overnight, she said there could still be 5-10 cm coming over the weekend. Though most of the snow fell overnight, she said there could still be 5-10 cm coming over the weekend.

"If you weren't in the winter spirit, I guess the snow might help," she said.

Winds won't be picking up much speed during the day, she said, making blowing snow less of a concern.

Delayed schools, rough roads

Courts, government offices and all schools in the St. John's metro area had a delayed opening.

A number of flights at the St. John's International Airport have were cancelled or delayed and snowplows were out in full force in the St. John's metro area.

Lots of snow over night plows has there hands full this morning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltrafffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltrafffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/UJpDkrPG1B">pic.twitter.com/UJpDkrPG1B</a> —@roper_reid

Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads.

Holyrood RCMP said two tractor-trailers were stuck in the eastbound land of the Trans-Canada Highway early Friday morning, east of the Holyrood Access Road, making the road temporarily impassable at the Foxtrap Access Road.

A reminder of warmer days ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CityofStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofStJohns</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/DestinationSJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DestinationSJ</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/NLtweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLtweets</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/DowntownStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DowntownStJohns</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/Fred_Hutton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fred_Hutton</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/KrissyHolmes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KrissyHolmes</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/a_brauweiler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@a_brauweiler</a>⁩ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/eDqWmlJUdk">pic.twitter.com/eDqWmlJUdk</a> —@CBCFrancesca

Snow started falling in St. John's around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, as a weather system swept across the island.

Closures began early on Thursday, with Paradise and Mount Pearl cancelling garbage collection and closing all town facilities in advance of the snow.

Weather blog: latest updates and more

Follow updates from CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler and the CBC team.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador