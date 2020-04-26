'It's going to be really tough': Easter Seals cancels summer camps due to pandemic

For the first time in 20 years, summer camps at Easter Seals Newfoundland and Labrador have been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We didn't have much of a choice," Easter Seals NL CEO Mark Bradbury told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"Easter Seals summer camps are for persons with disabilities, so we are certainly considered in the vulnerable sector of the population. It was a really tough decision, but it had to be made in order to protect our staff, families and most importantly all of our campers."

It's the second straight year camps will be unable to be held at the Easter Seals House in St. John's, after a flood at their Mount Scio Road building brought all operations to a halt last July.

Bradbury said many in the Easter Seals community see the camps as more than just a summer camp, and that the three to seven-day long camps are some of the most anticipated events on the calendar.

"They'll get to get in a canoe, sit around the campfire, have plays and all the summer activities that would happen at any camp," Bradbury said.

"To now go a span of two years in between, it's going to be really tough for them."

Easter Seals house serves as a second home for many in the Easter Seals community, and houses programs like sports, music and their summer camps.

Bradbury said all Easter Seals programs outside of career services have been cancelled due to the pandemic, and that people not being able to access these programs impacts them as they face challenges in times of physical distancing and isolation.

"[For some,] Easter Seals is their social, physical and mental outlet," Bradbury said. "I can't imagine how hard this must be for our participants at home, in wheelchairs and so on."

He said the organization is trying to do more things virtually to help the Easter Seals community stay connected during the pandemic. The group is also working with Easter Seals Ontario, which is bringing its summer camp online and has extended an invitation to Newfoundland and Labrador campers.

Easter Seals is also continuing some fundraising efforts during the pandemic, including their upcoming cabin lottery.