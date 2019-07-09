Easter Seals scrambling for new spot after flood in St. John's building

After an overnight flood caused major damage in their Mount Scio Road building in St. John's, Easter Seals staff are scrambling for a temporary home for the organization to keep programs running.

At the top of the priority list is an accessible spot for its day camp program, which provides care for about 50 campers with a variety of special needs, says Samantha Parrell, the organization's communications manager.

"We had to cancel camp for the week because we haven't found a location yet," she said. "Until we find a location we can't operate."

The flood began with a plumbing problem in the women's washroom, said Parrell. (Submitted by Samantha Parrell)

The 15 people in the Horizons employment program need a new spot for their skill building workshops on Wednesdays and the organization's 14 staff members need a new place from which to run it all, she said.

Overall, the flood has displaced about 70 campers, clients and staff, said Parrell.

Major damage

The flooding began with a plumbing problem in the women's washroom in the Mount Scio Road building. Water quickly spread through the hallway to the music room, computer room and multipurpose room, as well as some offices and the gym.



"We had loss of some of our program equipment and our musical instruments as well," she said.

Furniture is covered in plastic at the Easter Seals building on Mount Scio Road after a flood overnight Monday. (Submitted by Samantha Parrell)

So far, Parrell said the damage is likely to keep them out of their regular home for at least a few months as the walls and flooring are replaced.

The organization is appealing to the public for offers and ideas of anywhere they could operate in the meantime.

"The hardest part is finding an accessible washroom for our day campers. The primary concern right now is to find a location so that all of our participants feel comfortable and can get around."

