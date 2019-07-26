Easter Seals still struggling after major flood, hoping to raise $50K

Easter Seals is hoping to raise $50,000 in donations from the public after a devastating flood in its St. John's building in early July brought its programs and operations to a temporary halt.

The organization's building on Mount Scio Road is still under repair, and the 20 programs and services it offers for people with disabilities have largely been set up in temporary locations, but there are still costs to cover and lost revenue to make up for, the organization said in a release sent Friday.

"Support for this campaign ... supports persons with disabilities living in Newfoundland and Labrador and allows Easter Seals to continue its life-changing work," the release read.

On the weekend of July 6-7, a flood that began in the women's washroom quickly spread through the hallway to the music room, computer room and multipurpose room, as well as some offices and the gym. The organization says it will take up to three months for the damage to be repaired.

The organization says repairs could take up to three months. (Submitted by Samantha Parrell)

All of its programs immediately came to a halt as the organization scrambled to find a new place from which to operate.

After about a week, its day camp was moved to Macdonald Drive Junior High. Stella's Circle offered up a classroom space for the Easter Seals Horizons career services program and the organization's remaining administrative staff have set up shop in a building on Kelsey Drive, the release read.

The flood began with a plumbing problem in the women's washroom. (Submitted by Samantha Parrell)

Easter Seals has insurance to cover some of the equipment damage and the rental costs for the temporary locations, but the gap in revenue from its programs and operations is pressing and the costs for the plumbing repairs are still being assessed, said the release.

"This incident could not have come at a more difficult time for the participants and families of Easter Seals NL who live with a wide range of physical, sensory, cognitive and other disabilities," said the release.

