Hiccup with gym floor repairs leads to more delays for Easter Seals complex

Mark Bradbury is the CEO of Easter Seals Newfoundland and Labrador. (Paula Gale/CBC)

The Easter Seals building in St. John's is facing more repairs due to problems with the gymnasium floor, says the provincial organization's CEO.

The facility on Mount Scio Road has been undergoing repairs since last summer, when it was damaged by flooding after a pipe in the women's washroom burst on July 6.

"The painting lines in particular for all the courts, for the volleyball courts and the boccia courts, and wheelchair basketball lines … they all didn't adhere properly," CEO Mark Bradbury told CBC News on Monday.

"And then, trying to redo those lines, the floor kind of got ruined. So they're starting from scratch."

Bradbury said the delay is a setback for clients of Easter Seals Canada, a nonprofit organization that offers services to the disabled, has a presence in N.L.

"They're certainly disappointed. There's just no other way to put it," said Bradbury.

Until a new floor can be installed, he said, certain services will be postponed and temporarily relocated. He said he's hoping to have the gymnasium fully operational before the building's day camp starts in July. The new floor is covered by the organization's insurance, and the old floor is being torn up with replacement measures beginning on April 20th.

Onward and upward

There have been ongoing repair efforts in the building since last summer. (Submitted by Samantha Parrell)

Beyond the repairs, said Bradbury, Easter Seals has more construction projects in mind, including their capital campaign to build the largest accessible and inclusive park east of Montreal. Part of that campaign involves an amphitheatre, with construction beginning in April.

"We're building up a beautiful amphitheatre event plaza that we can have barbecues and a fire pit and sensory gardens, because we're not just about physical disabilities."

He said the organization is still raising funds for that project.

