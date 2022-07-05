Federal government grants full funding to Easter Seals N.L. after initially slashing it in half

Easter Seals Newfoundland and Labrador will receive its summer funding from the federal government in full this summer, a month after the government cut it by 55 per cent. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The CEO of Easter Seals Newfoundland and Labrador says the federal government has had a change of heart regarding its funding of the group, and is reinstating full funding after slashing it by over half last month.

Mark Bradbury told CBC News in June that Ottawa had cut its funding by 55 per cent, which translated to about $25,000. The money would have been used to hire post-secondary students to serve as counselors for the organization's popular summer camps.

"We were going to have to take funding [from] money that we've raised for other hopeful projects," Bradbury told CBC News Tuesday.

"Things like swings, picnic benches, and have to maybe even delay [construction] a little bit. So the last thing we needed was a cut to the kids' camps."

But after going public with their story, Bradbury said Easter Seals recently received news that funding has been reinstated in full.

"We feel great about it," he said. "It's an opportunity for kids with disabilities and young adults to finally be able to enjoy what camp is all about. Campfires, swimming, canoeing, roasting marshmallows."

The camps offer summer activities and a social experience to between 25 and 30 people with disabilities who largely aren't able access a traditional summer camp. Registration for this summer's camps was full within two hours, Bradbury said.

Easter Seals Newfoundland and Labrador CEO Mark Bradbury is delighted to hear the federal government is reinstating its federal funding to the group in full. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Easter Seals hasn't received reassurances from Ottawa or Newfoundland and Labrador's federal MPs that the funding is safe for future summers, Bradbury said.

"Our fingers are crossed, and we'll do our part to keep communication open and invite them to come for tours so they can really get a full appreciation of what Easter Seals offers to our population."