Premier Dwight Ball says this Easter weekend will look different for families across the province, but the Easter Bunny is still working hard.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball is assuring children the Easter Bunny is an essential worker.

However, Ball said the Easter Bunny's work this week — like other aspects of daily life during the COVID-19 pandemic — may play out a little differently.

During Thursday's regular briefing on COVID-19, Ball took a few minutes to speak directly to children.

"The Easter Bunny asked me to tell you to make sure you stay safe, stay inside, stay healthy," Ball told them.

He added that the Easter Bunny may not be able to bring chocolate to every house.

"You can get some sweets, sure, almost any time during the year, but drawing and getting a letter from the Easter Bunny, that is something very special," Ball said.

"One for the memory bank …I think that's pretty cool. "

Celebrate, just differently

Newfoundland and Labrador officials have been urging families not to travel for Easter celebrations, while also participating in religious ceremonies virtually.

Ball said the Easter Bunny shared a similar message with him this week.

"Now, more than ever, we have to realize that our actions this weekend and beyond will determine our future," he said.

Government is urging families to gather virtually this Easter weekend. (Submitted by Kristen Stevenson )

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the chief medical officer of health, was asked about food sharing with relatives over the holiday weekend.

Fitzgerald said as of Thursday there is not a risk "to any great degree" that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or food packaging.

However, Fitzgerald reminded the public to continue using the province's physical distancing orders for food deliveries.

"Obviously people need to make sure that they are practising safe handwashing and the materials that are being used to transport food are not contaminated," Fitzgerald said.

