Over $100K raised for East Coast Trail during annual fundraiser

Randy Murphy, president of the East Coast Trail Association, says he's thrilled by the $103,000 raised for the association this year. (Henrike Wilhelm/ CBC News)

Hikers, walkers, runners and trail enthusiasts of all kinds braved the wet and cold weather Saturday to participate in the 2023 Trail Raiser Community Hike.

The annual fundraiser sees money pledged in support of the East Coast Trail system, a 336 kilometre trail around parts of the east coast of Newfoundland.

"We're here today to celebrate the East Coast Trail and celebrate International Trails Day and to celebrate the end of our campaign, which raised $103,000 for the association to reinvest into the trail," said Randy Murphy, president of the East Coast Trail Association.

"It was exciting, we're thrilled."

Murphy said although more than 500 people registered, 316 people showed up to participate in the hike at Pouch Cove.

"Their spirits and their enthusiasm for the trail was not in anyway dampened by the fog, the rain and the drizzle," he said.

Six different hikes were offered for the fundraiser, ranging from a 3.5 kilometre family hike to an overnight 18.2 kilometre option.

"Ten hearty souls signed up for that hike," Murphy said.

Hikers relax and enjoy a post-trek meal while Ana & Eric provide some musical entertainment at the All Saints Anglican Church Hall. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC News)

The Trail Raiser concluded at the All Saints Anglican Church Hall with a concert featuring acts like Ana & Eric and Nico Paulo and a meal for hikers, including fishcakes, baked beans and toutons.

Murphy said it was a great turnout for the fundraiser, which is now in its 22nd year.

"The East Coast Trail and people's appreciation is growing and the number of people from the community that are coming out to support it is significant, because this is our annual fundraiser. It's critical, it gives us the funding that we need to fuel the work of the association."

Murphy said most of that money will be used on repairing aging trails.

"We have a trail enhancement plan," Murphy said.

"We take older trails that have been out there in service for 15 or 16 years and we upgrade them to to a current standard."

Some funding will also be used for any emergency maintenance needed this year and to invest in some new products related to the trail.

"We're going to develop a series of 25 online guidebooks to support the trail, as well as an East Coast trail app to help us deliver the the trail guidebooks and our maps to people's mobile phones," said Murphy.

Some East Coast Trail merch for sale on a table at the All Saints Anglican Church Hall (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC News)

He said these products will also help generate revenue for the trail.

"We just appreciate all the support we've got over the years," Murphy said.

He said the trails are a great feature for the province that are growing in popularity.

"The pandemic saw a major uptake in hiking within Newfoundland," Murphy said. "Local hikers getting out on the coastline, free and clear, with the fresh sea breeze blowing over them."

The trail system is also projected to see an uptick of tourists this year.

"It's just a beautiful space," Murphy said.

"It's just a wonderful space that we have here in Newfoundland as a resource that's in our backyard. If you're living in St. John's, within 10 to 15 minutes of your home, you could be actually on the trail and not even know there's a city on the other side of the hill."

