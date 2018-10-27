Skip to Main Content
A 50 km run along a muddy trail — all for a candy bar, a bowl of chili and a hug
Apparently it's a pretty good candy bar.

East Coast Trail Ultramarathon draws dozens of competitors, for the love of the sport

Malone Mullin · CBC News ·
Runners who manage to complete the 50 km run are offered a bowl of homemade chili as part of their prize. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Linda Hennebury stirs a pot of chili, shaking her head and adding salt until the flavours sing. She takes extra care with this Saturday-morning meal. 

It is, after all, what 90 marathoners are running for.

For the sixth consecutive year, her pub, the Inn of Olde, is hosting the East Coast Trail Ultramarathon — a gruelling race stretching 50 kilometres, from Pouch Cove to the Sugar Loaf trail head in Quidi Vidi village.

Her front door stands in for a traditional finish line, but simply sprinting through it doesn't earn runners a piping-hot bowl: nobody has officially ended the race until they grasp the "ugly stick" and give Hennebury a sweaty hug.

Grabbing this creatively upgraded broom handle serves to signal the end of the race. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

"You bang your ugly stick, we scramble madly to record everyone's time and then there's a nice fire, there's chili, there's rolls, lots of beer," laughs organizer Lauren Ripley, who's waiting at the door to announce incoming runners.

The unorthodox event started out as a bit of a running joke, Ripley explains — just a handful of marathon enthusiasts and a warm pub offering cold suds at the finish line.

Today, word of the marathon has reached the other end of the country. This year's first-place winner, 40-year-old Jefferey Lockyer, flew in from Alberta.

Lockyer crossed the line first Saturday, clocking in at just over five hours. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

"I'd never run on the trail before, so I didn't have any idea what to expect. It was a lot of up and down, a lot of wet, quite muddy," Lockyer said. "Which is kind of fun."

As runners file in, they tear into their spoils: a single Curly Wurly, a candy bar imported from England.

But is a stick of chocolate-covered caramel, however exotic, worth all that effort?

"I didn't come to win," said Lockyer. "I came to race."

