East Coast Music Awards returning to St. John's in 2020

St. John's was announced as the location for the annual festival and conference at the end of the MusicNL conference Sunday.

Ceremony and festival will be back in the province for first time since 2015

Amelia Curran of St. John's won two East Coast Music Awards in 2016. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press )

St. John's will host the East Coast Music Awards festival and conference from April 29 to May 3, 2020.

The return of the event to Newfoundland and Labrador was announced Sunday at the closing night of the MusicNL conference and festival in Twillingate.

"We're very excited to head back to St. John's for the 32nd annual ECMAs," said Andy McLean, CEO of the East Coast Music Association, in a news release Monday.

"Known for its lively spirit, its deep roots in music and culture and its undeniable hospitality, we are very much looking forward to working with the host team in Newfoundland and Labrador to create an unforgettable week come 2020."

The ECMAs were last held in St. John's in 2015. 

Next year's awards will be held in Charlottetown from May 1 to 5, 2019.

