4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Newfoundland coast

This is a map showing where the 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded. (Earthquakes Canada)

There was a 4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Newfoundland Sunday night, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The seismic event was recorded around 11 p.m.

It happened 293 kilometres northeast of Bonavista, Earthquakes Canada reported.

The federal Natural Resources department said the event was not felt and no tsunami is expected as a result of the quake.

The last time an earthquake of that magnitude was reported in this region was in 1989.

