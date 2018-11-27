'Unreal' snow conditions prompt early start to winter sports — just not at Marble Mountain

Tizzard and his friends trekked two kilometres into the mountains to get to the best powder conditions this past weekend. (Paul Tizzard/Submitted)

Some outdoor lovers are enjoying an early start to their favourite winter pastimes, thanks to the series of November storms that left piles of powder in its wake across western Newfoundland.

Paul Tizzard spent Sunday backcountry snowboarding in the Blow Me Down mountains, a popular destination on the south shore of the Bay of Islands.

"This is close to probably a month earlier than when we usually get out for the first time. It's pretty unreal to be doing that in November," he said.

While there is a lot of snow in the area, accessing the best spots still meant an hour and a half slog from the highway trailhead for Tizzard and his friends.

"It was really hard going across the flat stuff. It's bog and brush and whatnot, and there is no base to this snow, so there's a lot of holes," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Tizzard said about two kilometres in, they hit deep powder perfect for snowboarding, and maintains the experience was worth it

"Backcountry snowboarding — there's that extra element, of just being outside in the wilderness and nobody else around, which is in itself an adventure."

Marble Mountain update

While Tizzard and his friends are happy burning calories in the backcountry, other skiiers and snowboarders have been making fresh tracks on their favourite runs of Marble Mountain, just outside Corner Brook.

With the hill not yet open for business, the legality of doing so is as fuzzy as frost on a windshield.

"It's not allowed, per se," said Tizzard, who is also the director of the ski resort's snow school.

"We don't recommend it. There is a lot of dangers right now that could get you into a little bit of trouble."

Such problems include exposed rocks and holes, and there's also no padding up yet around ski lift poles.

"If you do get in trouble with any of those things, there's no ski patrol there to help you," he said, although he admitted "it can be fun for sure."

Whether or not the early winter will lead to the hill opening early remains unclear.

"We are super excited with getting winter this early, and we want it to open early," said Tizzard.

Staff are preparing for opening and inspecting equipment over the next two weeks, Christopher Mitchelmore, the minister responsible for Marble Mountain, said in a statement to CBC.

While Tizzard is hoping for a beginning on Boxing Day, Mitchelmore said staff would evaluate conditions in mid-December and decide on an opening date.

