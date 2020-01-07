St. John's NYE fireworks show sees boost in attendance after changing to 8 p.m.

The City of St. John's tripled attendance at its New Year's Eve fireworks show this year, according to city councillor Jamie Korab, after moving the start time from midnight to 8 p.m.

According to city figures, about 6,000 people gathered lakeside at Quidi Vidi hours before 2020 got underway.

"[It was] an overwhelming success and we're very happy with that," said Korab.

The turnout was mostly families, Korab said, noting a lot of new Canadians also took in the fireworks display.

In 2018, the event garnered 1,500 people.

"It's certainly a barrier having [the fireworks] at midnight. You know bringing a six-year-old, a two-year-old, and a three-year-old, that time isn't conducive to that," Korab said.

Coun. Jamie Korab said the earlier start time was an 'overwhelming success.' (Stephen Miller/CBC)

The weather also cooperated on Dec. 31 — it was a relatively clear night, with a recorded temperature of just below zero degrees and light winds, according to the Weather Network's documented details for that day.

Shortly after the change was announced in November, Coun. Hope Jamieson said the goal was to make it a more "family-friendly way to ring in the new year."

Korab said he would eventually like to see the city-organized New Year's Eve festivities expand to include more during the day.

This year included a family swim at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre. The Bannerman Park skating session also saw an uptick in participants, topping 3,000, compared to the previous year's total of 2,000.

Rise in attendance, despite complaints

The success comes after many naysayers complained about moving the fireworks four hours back.

There was a swell of sentiment, at least on social media, that fireworks only make sense at midnight and that the new year should be ushered in with a brightly-coloured bang.

"[The fireworks] should be left at midnight ... especially since we are the first place in North America to usher in the new year!" said Olivia Paul on Facebook.

She was not alone in her viewpoint.

"Half the fun of the fireworks when I was little was getting to stay up late," wrote Jody O'Brien.

The city-organized activities on Dec. 31 included a family skate at The Loop in Bannerman Park. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Korab said all feedback is welcome.

"This change didn't come out of thin air, it came as a result of residents," he said. "We took all the residents that said they didn't like the change, they wanted it kept at midnight, we took that under consideration," he said.

And while it's not a done deal that the fireworks will stay put at 8 p.m. moving forward — council would still have to approve that — the indication is the earlier show is here to stay.

"I think the numbers speak for themselves ... I would say you'll see it next year. It'll be put forward or recommended to do the same time," said Korab.