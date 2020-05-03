Dynamic Air Shelters wins federal field hospital contract

Dynamic Air Shelters is based in Calgary but its products are manufactured in Grand Bank. (Submitted by Dynamic Air Shelters)

A business on the Burin Peninsula has been awarded a contract aiding the federal government's coronavirus pandemic response.

Dynamic Air Shelters will design, manufacture, deliver and install nine shelters for a field hospital in Pukatawagan, a First Nations community in Northern Manitoba.

The company, which employs 47 people in Grand Bank, manufactures inflatable shelters that are blast-proof, can be deployed quickly and withstand extreme weather.

CEO David Quick said the company is honoured to help the federal government, First Nations and healthcare providers respond to the pandemic. He said the contract brings the company back to its roots, building rapid response shelters.

Dynamic Air shelters CEO, David Quick, said the federal contract brings the company back to its roots, building rapid response shelters. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Dynamic Air Shelters partnered with two other Canadian companies, First Pac West from Vancouver and Dymond Group in Ottawa, on the contract with Indigenous Services Canada, which was awarded Wednesday.

The company will provide a medical unit for screening and triage, four isolation units and four accommodations units.

The field hospital has to be installed by May 21, and Quick said the company will likely finish manufacturing the structures by the end of this week.

"So it's a very, very tight timeline," he said.

'From above it would look like a little tiny village,' said David Quick, CEO of Dynamic Air Shelters. They company will design, manufacture, deliver and install 9 shelters for a field hospital in Pukatawagan, a First Nations community in Northern Manitoba. (Dynamic Air Shelters)

Quick said the contract is good news for the company at a time when many other businesses are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are overjoyed, and like every business, and particularly small business, in Canada I'd be lying to you if I told you I wasn't nervous for the last few months," said Quick.

Quick said they've changed their shift schedule and staggered lunch breaks so workers can adhere to physical distance requirements.

"We started doing rehearsals to try to figure out in the manufacturing facility how could we build by still maintaining those social distances," he said.

David Quick, CEO of Dynamic Air Shelters, said his company is expecting a boom in sales for its emergency field hospitals. (Submitted by Liz Floyd)

There's no road leading to the First Nations community where the field hospital will be set up, which Quick said adds another layer of complexity to the project.

"So everything we've made is in little chunks, little bundles, so that it can be packaged on little aircraft and flown into a very short runway so that it can be put in the back of pickup trucks," he said.

Earlier this month, the company was preparing for an increase in sales due to the pandemic.