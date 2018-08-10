Catch-and-release change hurting outfitters, Labrador lodge owner says

Fishing outfitters are feeling the squeeze during this year's recreational salmon fishery. Some lodges are closing early, losing business to other provinces. (CBC/Colleen Connors)

A Labrador salmon lodge owner says delays in rolling out this season's salmon fishing regulations will do lasting damage to the provincial outfitting industry.

Dwight Lethbridge, owner of Pratt Falls Salmon Lodge on the Eagle River, near Cartwright, told CBC's The Broadcast that his lodge sees a lot of repeat customers, but there's always room for about two dozen new bookings.

This year his lodge closed two weeks early because of bookings lost to other jurisdictions.

DFO's throwing us wrenches with late decision-making and poor decision-making and poor science — that's going to kill our industry. - Dwight Lethbridge

"This year I know for sure I have at least 17 rods that decided to go to Quebec because Quebec had better access to the resources," said Lethbridge, who is also the mayor of Cartwright.

"And not only did they have better access, they knew what the regulations were months and months before we did here in Newfoundland and Labrador."

Earlier this year, the provincial government announced anglers would be allowed to keep just one salmon on rivers that previously allowed retention, but after a mid-season review they said the rest of the 2018 season would be catch-and-release only.

The inability to keep salmon — and uncertainty about what next year's limits will be — doesn't bode well for outfitters in the province, said Lethbridge.

"I'm fearful for my business and others like me," he said.

"It's very negative momentum after us spending decades in the outfitting industry building up clientele, building up trust and now DFO's throwing us wrenches with late decision-making and poor decision-making and poor science — that's going to kill our industry."

Lodges are going to have to switch to offer catch-and-release only to survive, he said.

"Retention in most of our outfitting lodges here in Labrador, in my opinion, is something that was a changing trend anyways," he said.

"Going down to one-fish retention wasn't a big issue, I know, for me personally and our business. It wasn't the end-all, be-all. I actually had no pushback from the outfitters that we had there this year that only being able to keep one fish was a problem."

But being unable to retain no fish will be a problem for some lodges in the long term, he said.

"Our industry keeps getting picked on when we have such little, small impact on the resource for such a high benefit," he said.

"We killed 23 fish this year, for a very large economic impact. Twenty-three fish! A seal could kill that in a couple of days. That's four sets of tags in a resident food fishery."

More retention needed, says Lethbridge

Lethbridge said he thinks outfitters should be able to retain more fish. He added he thinks the Department of Fisheries and Oceans were late getting set up this year, and suggested that threw off the population counts DFO uses to make its management decisions.

But Nick Kelly, aquatic science biologist with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, said their counting facilities were up and running by mid-July and they're confident their estimates are accurate.

"Once the run begins each year, it follows a pretty predictable pattern, such that fish will trickle in early in the run, and then the number of fish that show up to the fence location each day will increase to a peak where you have a lot more fish coming, and then it will tail off," he said.

It's very difficult to predict from one year to the next how many fish are actually going to return. - Nick Kelly

Combining data with historical patterns from the rivers involved allows them to feel confident in their estimates, he said.

Whether DFO should be able to provide estimates sooner — or for the following year, as Lethbridge would like to see — is a question for department management, said Kelly, but he did say there can be a big difference from one year to the next.

"There's so much variability in marine survival, and the abundance of salmon returning to rivers from year to year, that it's very difficult to predict from one year to the next how many fish are actually going to return," he said.

"So it can be quite challenging to analyze that and come up with advice."

