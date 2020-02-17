Dwight Ball stepping down as Newfoundland and Labrador premier

Dwight Ball is stepping down as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador after five years leading the province.

"Tonight I am announcing that my time in politics is coming to an end," Ball said in a pre-recorded video statement sent to media late Monday afternoon.

He said he asked the Liberal Party president to set in motion the process of electing a new leader. "I am confident that candidates of extraordinary skill and integrity will step forward and answer the call for renewal," he said.

Ball's Liberals have come under fire in recent weeks for directing Crown corporation Nalcor Energy to sign a $350,000 contract with a man who worked closely with a Liberal cabinet minister and has connections to Ball's chief of staff.

That man, Gordon McIntosh, worked alongside Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady in 2016 as her deputy and helped design the province's offshore plan.

His Scotland-based company, Aberdeen International Associations, was awarded the sole-source contract with Nalcor to consult on the same plans he developed.

The hiring prompted fiery debate in the House of Assembly last year, prompting the opposition to ask why McIntosh's job wasn't opened up to a public competition or awarded to a company closer to home.

A recent CBC News investigation revealed Ball's link to that decision. It also prompted PC Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin to raise the prospect of other non-competitive appointments that may have not yet to come to light.

Both leaders suggested the sole-source contract resembled last year's scandal involving former Liberal staffer Carla Foote, who was handed a high-paying job at The Rooms, a provincial museum and gallery in St. John's.

"I've always worked in your best interest," Ball said in the opening of his seven-minute statement. He referenced his career and said he looks forward to spending more time with family.

He said he will stay on as premier until a new leader is chosen and will continue on as MHA for Humber–Gros Morne "into the next election."

