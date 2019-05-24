'This can work': Dwight Ball emerges a week after election, promises co-operation in the House

More than a week after winning a provincial election with 20 of 40 seats in the House of Assembly, Premier Dwight Ball broke his silence, pledging again to work together with other parties when the new legislative session begins.

The Liberal Party leader agreed to a series of media interviews Thursday and Friday, after what he describes as several days of meetings with other MHAs and premiers of other minority governments across Canada.

"There's been a lot of work that's been done," he told CBC Radio's the St. John's Morning Show.

Ball's Liberal Party eked out enough seats to form a minority government, the first Newfoundland and Labrador has seen since 1971.

The Progressive Conservatives won 15 seats, the New Democrats took 3, and independents Paul Lane and Eddie Joyce won their districts.

Ball said the message from voters is clear: "they want to see us working together."

He pointed to other minority governments like British Columbia's as proof parties can co-operate to govern.

"This can work, and it can work right here in our province," he said.

Who will be Speaker?

Finding a House Speaker will present a challenge for the Liberals. Traditionally, the role is filled by a member of the governing party.

The Speaker doesn't vote in the House unless there is a tie, so picking from their own ranks would leave the Liberals shorthanded: 19 votes to 20.

The House could elect a Speaker from another party, or an independent, but no members are obliged to run for the job.

Long-time politicians Eddie Joyce and Paul Lane won their districts as independents. They've both said they're not interested in being the Speaker of the House. (CBC)

Independents Eddie Joyce and Paul Lane have both said publicly they're not interested.

Liberal MHA Perry Trimper held the job before dissolution. On Friday, Ball offered no possible candidates.

"I will vote as one member of the House of Assembly," he said.

Recount could tip the scales

A judicial recount still has to take place in the district of Labrador West, where the NDP pulled off a surprise win against Liberal incumbent Graham Letto.

Newcomer Jordan Brown won with five votes more than Letto. A reversal, should there be one after the recount, would be colossal for the Liberals, because it would give them 21 seats in the House and a majority government.

NDP candidate Jordan Brown (left) beat Liberal incumbent Graham Letto (right) by five votes in the provincial election. A judicial recount has yet to take place. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"So these are all the elements that we have to deal with," Ball said.

"We'll be back in the House as quickly as possible."

Budget in June

Ball expects the new legislative session will begin in early June. He said he doesn't plan to make many changes to his cabinet and hopes to pass the budget first introduced in April but never voted on before the election call.

"Maybe some small changes in cabinet," he said, "we need the experience going into the budget."

Ball is optimistic he can win support for the budget across the aisle, because both NDP Leader Alison Coffin and PC Leader Ches Crosbie have said publicly they don't want to see another election anytime soon.

As for his own political future, Ball said the loss of 7 seats and a vote share just 1.3 per cent higher than the Progressive Conservatives', he believes he has a clear mandate to lead.

"I'm not going anywhere," he said.

"I see this as an opportunity for all 40 members to demonstrate to the province that we can work together."

