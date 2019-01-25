Premier not ruling out spring election

Despite a third byelection loss for the provincial Liberals on Thursday night, Premier Dwight Ball says he can't rule out a spring election.

"I'm ready for an election, that I can assure you," Ball said, laughing in front of a noisy crowd.

Thursday's vote in the Topsail-Paradise district, which saw Liberal Patricia Hynes-Coates lose to Progressive Conservative candidate Paul Dinn, is likely the last byelection before a general election sometime later this year.

Premier Dwight Ball shakes hands with Paul Dinn, the new Progressive Conservative MHA in Topsail-Paradise, as PC Leader Ches Crosbie, right, smiles. Dinn won a commanding victory over Liberal candidate Patricia Hynes-Coates, second from right, and NDP candidate Kathleen Burt in Thursday's byelection. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Speaking to the crowd after learning the results, Ball said his party is already thinking about what to do next.

"We're gonna keep going, we're going to get ready now for a campaign, a general election where it all matters," he said.

Set election date could move

The official date for the next general election in Newfoundland and Labrador is Oct. 8, only a few weeks before the scheduled federal election on Oct. 21.

I'm ready for an election, that I can assure you. - Dwight Ball

Election rules in the province allow for a change in the set date if the premier, in the months before voting day, feels the provincial date overlaps with a federal election.

In this case the provincial election would be pushed to the last Monday of November.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he won't call an early federal election.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie says he wants an early election in Newfoundland and Labrador to avoid any confusion from overlapping federal and provincial campaigns.

Ball says it's too soon to say what will happen.

"What I'm saying right now is we're planning for a fall election," he said. "But right now a lot of this will depend on what the federal government decides, and when they select their election date."

Either way, Crosbie says, his party is ready.

"Ultimately it's his call," he said. "If he thinks we're unprepared and he wants to call an early election, then it may just mean I'll be premier in May."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador