'I've had a muskrat on my back,' Dwight Ball tells annual Liberal fundraiser

Muskrat Falls weighs heavily on the minds of people in Newfoundland and Labrador, it accounts for a huge amount of the province's debt, but Premier Dwight Ball says his minority government is working at "righting a wrong."

Ball made the comments at a Liberal fundraiser Tuesday night.

"The biggest single issue that people are telling me when I get in their communities, face to face, is Muskrat Falls," Ball said at the annual fundraising dinner.

"It's a huge concern that we as a province face, but, you know, it really didn't have to be this way," he said, pointing the finger again at the previous Progressive Conservative government for sanctioning the project.

The audience was a crowd of Liberals at the Delta Hotel ballroom in St. John's, where more than 500 attendees purchased $500-per-plate dinners, and took in speeches from MP Seamus O'Regan, MHA Lisa Dempster, and others.

This place is a far better place in 2019 than it was in 2015. - Dwight Ball

"I know people here, you're shaking your heads, and I understand it, you're sick and tired of hearing about Muskrat Falls — and believe me, I've had a muskrat on my back for all my political life, I'm tired of it too," Ball said.

But, Ball said, Muskrat Falls accounts for 30 per cent of the province's debt, and the public's concern about the cost of utilities after the project comes online needs to be addressed.

"Imagine for a moment, that nearly $4 billion, how we could have spent that money. Imagine if we had put that money into services and programs that are important to hardworking Newfoundlanders and Labradorians," he said.

"We are righting a wrong."

The annual Evening with the Premier event was held Tuesday night. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

'Energy capital of Canada'

The premier said he wanted to highlight the good the Liberals have done for the province since first elected in 2015, and spent nearly 30 minutes showcasing what he felt were highlights from the last four years.

"It's you that motivates us in our goal of creating a Newfoundland and Labrador that is the best place to live, work and to raise your family," Ball said.

"I can tell you as your premier that I am beyond proud of our team. I can say without a doubt that this place is a far better place in 2019 than it was in 2015."

Ball pointed to the promise of a Waterford hospital replacement and the province's commitment to support the changing face of mental health and addiction services.

The $500-per-plate fundraiser featured food, political folks and live music. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"We are investing strategically and delivering social and economic programs that people need and expect," he said.

"We are listening."

Ball turned his attention to the oil and gas sector by telling the gathered audience that the industry has brought in $22 billion in royalties since 1997.

Pointing to a statistic from 2017, he said that oil and gas made up 17 per cent of the province's GDP.

But just one day after St. John's city council voted to declare climate change an emergency, the premier was quick to repeat his claim this province's oil is cleaner than other global oil sources.

"A barrel of oil in our province emits, on average, 12 kilograms of carbon dioxide. If you compare that to the world average, 18 kilograms per barrel, that leaves at 50 percent less carbon per barrel," he said.

Citing the growing mining industry and forestry sector, Ball believes "Newfoundland and Labrador will be the energy capital of Canada by 2030."

"Why not," he said to the media following the event.

