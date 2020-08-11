Dwight Ball considers giving up his seat as he reflects during his last week as premier

In his last week as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Dwight Ball has had a change of heart in his final days on the job, saying he would consider giving up his seat in the House of Assembly for the incoming premier-designate.

Ball has previously said he would stay on as the MHA for Humber-Gros Morne until the next general election, to be held sometime in the next year.

Andrew Furey, who won the Liberal leadership race on Aug.3, will officially be sworn in as premier on Aug. 19. But he must win an election in one of the province's 40 districts in order to sit in the House of Assembly,

"The incoming premier needs a seat to bring in a budget, to make the legislative changes. I think the people of our province, they want to see our decision-makers in the legislature," said Ball.

"If Andrew Furey wanted to step into my seat, into the byelection, obviously I would do that for the leader of this province."

However, Ball said he would have to speak with his constituents before making any decision to step down, thereby triggering a byelection.

Ball has been representing Humber-Gros Morne since 2015, and the former district of Humber Valley since 2011, said his constituents' interests are still a priority for him, no matter his political position.

"For me right now I want what's best for this district. If it means that I continue to represent them for a while [I will]," he said.

Premier of Quebec Francois Legault was among those to send messages farewell messages to Dwight Ball. (Paul Daly/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Relationship with Quebec

Among the farewell messages to Ball in his final days as premier was one from Quebec Premier François Legault, whom Ball had developed a close working relationship with during their tenures.

Despite an occasionally tumultuous and tense history, Ball said maintaining a relationship with Quebec has always been a priority.

"I really wanted to try and dispel some of the challenges that we faced in the past with the province of Quebec, and we do share a lot in common," said Ball.

"From an economic development point of view, having a friendly neighbour is important. So we put our focus and our priority on what our future would look like, where the benefits would be, for Newfoundland and Labrador and indeed for Quebec as well."

There are things I would like to do different. - Dwight Ball

When asked what he hopes to happen in the future between the two provinces, Ball said there are a few things on the horizon that can help them both — a better deal on the Churchill Falls energy contract in 2041, the development of a potential hydroelectric project at the Gull Island, future developments on any part of the upper Churchill River, mining and the fixed-link tunnel between Labrador and Newfoundland.

"There's so many economic opportunities by having a solid relationship with the province of Quebec. Newfoundlanders and Labradorians would benefit from all of that," said Ball.

A few regrets, and the future

Ball said not every decision he made as premier has been perfect, but they were made based on the information available at the time.

He added, in retrospect, he would not have done everything the same if given his time back.

Dwight Ball's last day as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador will be Aug. 19. (CBC)

"There are things I would like to do different. Maybe pace things a little more. But, the challenges I faced required a decision, and as I keep telling people that are put in key positions like this, you got to be able to make a decision knowing that they're not always going to popular," Ball said.

"If you had to take a poll on every decision that you would make, you would not make a decision on a timely basis."

Ball inherited a deficit that topped $2.2 billion when he took over as premier in 2015. He'll be handing Furey one only slightly smaller, at $2.1 billion.

But, Ball said Furey won't have to wade through the same financial "surprises" during his first few days in office like Ball did.

"Everything that we've done since 2015, we've put that financial information out there. As a matter of fact we've passed law that no one else can do this in the future," said Ball, adding he believes support in the form of equalization payments will come from Ottawa for the 2020 budget, expected this September.

Ball is retiring at the age of 62. He said he really doesn't know what his future will hold, but is optimistic for the future of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It's a bit refreshing. Not knowing what that is, it's a bit adventurous. But I'll see what comes up. I have no idea," he said.

"I've made a commitment to my work, to my very last day, to represent the people that have elected me ... and I'll continue to do that. We'll see what comes next. I have no plans made other than to just spend more time with my granddaughter and family, of course."

