Indigenous issues absent from Liberals' 1st day in Labrador

The Liberal campaign team arrived in the Big Land late Tuesday night to prepare for another full day of events, but it was lacking substance and any concrete details on Dwight Ball's re-election plan — aside from the already announced provincial budget.

Ball's Liberals are well-positioned in Labrador with all four former MHAs seeking re-election. The leader says he will reveal more details on the party's campaign platform and policy ideas on Monday.

The day began with Lake Melville incumbent Perry Trimper, who cut cake, signed his nomination papers and spoke with supporters at his campaign headquarters in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Noticeably absent from the Liberals' itinerary for the first day in Labrador were Indigenous issues — especially given's Ball's role as minister responsible for Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs.

"We can. There's no reason. No one has requested to [meet]," Ball said when speaking with reporters Wednesday morning.

"They should know we're here today. Meeting with Indigenous leaders is nothing unusual for me. We meet and chat with them all the time."

A former resident of Black Tickle voices his concerns about how to keep the community alive. He left when the fishery closed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlvotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlvotes</a> <a href="https://t.co/mW7Og6yiLO">pic.twitter.com/mW7Og6yiLO</a> —@arianakelland

Before the spring sitting of the legislature closed, Ball told reporters a meeting was planned with Indigenous leaders on methylmercury at the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

That proposed meeting, Ball said, has yet to happen due to scheduling issues.

"We're ready. We need to make sure we have the three Indigenous groups at the table."

More than a year ago, the Independent Expert Advisory Committee released findings on concerns about methylmercury downstream from Muskrat Falls and made four recommendations.

Trimper, who was once environment minister, said the water is regularly tested and no elevated levels of methylmercury have been detected.

Why not take a ferry?

The fact that Ball took a plane instead of the new ferry across the Strait of Belle Isle drew the ire of critics who believe he should have experienced sea travel.

The Qajaq W came into service on the Strait of Belle Isle run at the end of January. The seven-year-old vessel is smaller than its predecessor, with about half the horsepower, although it does have two ice-strengthened bows.

But Ball said the reason is simple: the original travel plans were changed in a hurry due to poor weather on the island.

Perry Trimper is seeking re-election in Lake Melville for the Liberals. He’s signing his nomination papers today. <br><br>PC Shannon Tobin is taking on Trimper. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlvotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlvotes</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ajj5kPjaTQ">pic.twitter.com/Ajj5kPjaTQ</a> —@arianakelland

He added the Liberals and all other political parties have travelled by air in the past to guarantee they can reach all their destinations in a short period of time.

"It's the same thing that we did in 2015 and what all parties do when you want to move around this big province," Ball said.

"I made a commitment to the people of this province that we would be chatting with people everywhere in this province."

So far, there hasn't been much down time for the Liberal leader as the campaign moved through parts of the west coast and central Newfoundland Monday and Tuesday.

Ball is visiting Labrador West and meeting up with district incumbent Graham Letto Thursday.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador