Dwight Ball, Justin Trudeau to meet in Ottawa on Tuesday

Premier Dwight Ball will be meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday on Parliament Hill.

The agenda for the meeting has not yet been disclosed.

Ottawa and Newfoundland and Labrador have been in discussions over rate mitigation measures to help the province cope with climbing electricity bills caused by the development of the Muskrat Falls project.

This meeting will mark the first between Ball and Trudeau since the prime minister's re-election in October.

CBC News has asked the Office of the Premier for details. No response has been received as of yet.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador