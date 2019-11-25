Skip to Main Content
Dwight Ball, Justin Trudeau to meet in Ottawa on Tuesday
Nfld. & Labrador

Dwight Ball, Justin Trudeau to meet in Ottawa on Tuesday

Premier Dwight Ball will be meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday at Parliament Hill.

Details scant on what the meeting is about

CBC News ·
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, left, meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in April 2018. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Premier Dwight Ball will be meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday on Parliament Hill.

The agenda for the meeting has not yet been disclosed. 

Ottawa and Newfoundland and Labrador have been in discussions over rate mitigation measures to help the province cope with climbing electricity bills caused by the development of the Muskrat Falls project. 

This meeting will mark the first between Ball and Trudeau since the prime minister's re-election in October.  

CBC News has asked the Office of the Premier for details. No response has been received as of yet. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.