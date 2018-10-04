'I basically became the facilitator,' Dwight Ball says of bringing D-J Composites and Unifor together

Premier Dwight Ball says the labour dispute between D-J Composites and Unifor could have ended months ago. (CBC)

After the 21 month labour dispute between D-J Composites and Unifor had finally found some resolution, Premier Dwight Ball said he helped build the framework to get both sides to move into arbitration.

Union workers have been locked out of the manufacturing plant in Gander for 654 days in an intense labour dispute, but Ball said there could have been a resolution to the dispute long ago.

"I'm not going to get into the discussions that we had. One of the things for me that when I started to move this discussion along was, what I wanted to do, was make sure to continue to make progress since last Friday, and incrementally move the discussion to where we get both parties back to the table," Ball told CBC News.

"It was the right time to do it yesterday."

Ignatious Oram, Local plant chair 597, said Unifor received confirmation from Premier Dwight Ball's office Wednesday afternoon. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The province didn't offer anything to D-J Composites to convince them to agree to arbitration, according to Ball, rather it was his job to find areas where there was consensus between the two sides, and it wasn't about finger pointing.

"It took us a few days to get there, but we were able to do that," Ball said.

"And now they're right where they belong, and that's right back at this table getting in place a mechanism to end this lockout."

Criticism

For some it took too long for Ball and the provincial government to get involved. After repeated attempts by Unifor to reach out to the premier they were met with mostly silence, until now.

In early September the union's Lana Payne said, "We've written three letters to the premier of the province, all of which have gone unanswered. Speaking at meetings so that we can lay out exactly what is going on in this dispute and nothing. No response from the premier's office whatsoever since the first letter went in in February of this year. I've never seen anything like it."

Ball's reasoning for staying at arm's length is because people have a right to assemble unions, and employers have a right to negotiate effective agreements between their companies and the union, he said.

Several hundred people rallied in support of D-J Composite workers who have been locked out since December 2016. (CBC News)

"That's fundamental in labour law in our province, and there is a process through the labour board. We had mediation in. We were watching this very closely," Ball said.

"Let's not forget that these things should occur naturally. The mechanism that they're using today has been in place for many, many months. It's just now they decided they will use the mechanism that has always been there, binding arbitration, to put an end to this."

Now that Ball has gotten involved in the dispute, he is facing criticism from Richard Alexander, executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Employers' Council, who says it is unprecedented for a premier to get involved in labour negotiations.

"People have opinions," Ball said. "And there's people that are opinion leaders, and then there's decision makers. And that's the difference."

