Dwight Ball says goodbye to COVID-19 briefings, as N.L. notches 3 days with no new cases

Newfoundland and Labrador marked its third straight day without any new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The province's case total remains 266, with 259 people having recovered and three deaths since March. There are four active cases in the province.

In total, 24,333 people have been tested for the virus, an additional 148 since Tuesday's update.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald provided further details of the case of a woman who returned to the province from Southeast Asia.

The Department of Health reported last week the woman was symptomatic while en route to the province, and self-isolated upon her return. Fitzgerald said the woman's symptoms were mild during travel, and likely not recognized until landing in N.L.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia is just days away from making non-medical masks mandatory for people inside public spaces.

Asked if N.L. would consider making a similar decision, Fitzgerald said it's something that's being actively investigated at the moment, given the province's low prevalence of COVID-19.

"There is some concern that there may be mask fatigue as time goes on, and if we continue to have a low prevalence that people feel that they may not need to wear them," she said.

"When masks are most effective is when we have higher prevalence in the community. So we wouldn't want mask fatigue to develop, and then end up with a higher prevalance and people not wearing masks, or not wanting to wear masks."

Final update

Wednesday also marked the final COVID-19 update from outgoing Premier Dwight Ball, as a new Liberal leader — and premier-designate — will be named Monday.

Fitzgerald thanked Ball for his service to the province through the pandemic and hoped he gets "some well-deserved rest."

Health Minister John Haggie said Ball's leadership has been key in putting Newfoundland and Labrador at the forefront of jurisdictions that have been successful in managing the first wave of the virus.

"It has been a pleasure and privilege to share this platform for the last 100-plus days. I've lost count, quite honestly," said Haggie.

During his final briefing Ball provided an update to the province's travel ban and exemption orders.

Ball said more than 12,000 travel exemptions were issued from May 4 to July 26 to people travelling to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Fitzgerald says mandatory masks in Newfoundland and Labrador is being considered, but doesn't want people to have 'mask fatigue' in the event of another surge in cases of COVID-19. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

On Tuesday alone, Ball said, 1,276 people entered the province. Of those, 737 are non-residents.

Ball said the most active point of entry continues to be border between Labrador West and Quebec, with St. John's International Airport and the Marine Atlantic terminal in Port aux Basques also seeing increased traffic.

Ball reiterated the province will not look to expand its travel area outside of the Atlantic bubble until Fitzgerald and the public health team give the go-ahead.

"Safety of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians is, and will remain, our No. 1 priority," he said.

"With that said, we're not really seeing a huge amount of new people coming to our province from outside those jurisdictions."

RHAs working at 85%

Haggie said elective procedures have been ramping up since the province entered Alert Level 2 and regional health authorities are operating at over 85 per cent. Haggie said numbers are similar for primary care.

But the big winner has been virtual care. Haggie said virtual-care appointments have increased "sevenfold."

"Virtual care has really been very important to us, and for those without regular access to primary care there are alternatives and I would draw your attention to 811, for sure," he said.

In an update for long-term care and personal care home workers, where each staff member can only work at one facility and is not permitted transfer to others or work at another job outside of the facility, Haggie said he has been discussing the policy with various union leaders in the last week on whether or not it's still necessary.

"We will be looking at the decision and the policy over the course of the next little while. I think it will be premature to prejudge the outcome of that because I have not received some later submissions from staff."

