Premier says plastic bag ban consultations 'days away' from concluding

The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador says this province could very well be the first in Canada to ban single-use plastic shopping bags.

To do that, the province would have to move quickly; Prince Edward Island voted in a ban last year, which takes effect July 1. Last week, Environment Minister Graham Letto used P.E.I. as a cautionary example, saying the island province decided it was moving too quickly — a claim swiftly refuted by P.E.I.'s environment minister.

"We're just days away from concluding the engagements and the consultations, which we agreed to do," Premier Dwight Ball said outside the House of Assembly chambers Wednesday.

We want to get this done. - Premier Dwight Ball

"My personal view is I want to get those single-use plastic bags out of our system. I want to do this."

The proposal to ditch the readily accessible bags was first floated in 2016. The province has spent that time mulling over how to best introduce a policy to reduce their use.

Environment Minister Graham Letto defended the timeframe last week, when he told CBC News that he "lead[s] by consultations" and wanted to ensure he was engaging stakeholders before steamrolling ahead with the legislation.

Ball agreed that consultations would lead to the best results.

"It's important to take these few days," he said, noting that officials have been successful getting comments and feedback from retailers and the general public through an online survey.

Plastic bags find their way into waterways and oceans, and Ball said more people seem to be open to finding alternatives. (Shutterstock / Rich Carey)

Ball, who owns a number of retail stores, said he senses a sea change in public opinion on a ban.

"I remember back a few years ago as a retailer, when we took single-use plastic bags out of one of our retail outlets. Within three months we needed to put them back in because consumers weren't ready," he said.

Ball also stressed that towns and communities needn't wait for the province to pass a ban. They can stop using bags on their own, he said.

"You do not need the legislation in place, [that] we're going to put in place based on the consultations we've had.… Any municipality can do this right now, within their own council chambers."

Ball said the delay doesn't amount to a sign of unwillingness to follow through with the ban.

"We're focused on doing this. We want to get this done," he said.

"I think this province could be the first province … anywhere in Canada to have a ban on single-use plastic bags."

