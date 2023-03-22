Proposed 'duty to document' amendments have no teeth, says privacy commissioner

Sarah Stoodley, the minister responsible for information management, said the new duty-to-document rules will be the strongest in the country. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Proposed amendments to provincial legislation will require public servants in Newfoundland and Labrador to document important decisions — but will also allow the government to keep records secret if it decides they're a matter of national or provincial security.

Under the proposed changes to the provincial Management of Information Act, government workers in 163 public bodies will be required to create and maintain records of "important" decisions. The new rules will also apply to the House of Assembly and statutory offices.

"It's critical that decisions that are taken that have a significant, long-term impact are recorded appropriately," Sarah Stoodley, the minister responsible for the Office of the Chief Information Officer, said Wednesday.

A decision is defined as "important" if it relates to the development and implementation of government policy, programs and services and the use of public resources.

The Muskrat Falls inquiry final report, released over three years ago, recommended the provincial government establish a "duty to document" requirement within six months.

Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael Harvey has criticized the delay in implementation, and on Wednesday, Stoodley attributed the delay to a consultation process and a focus on other legislation.

'Why the secrecy?' asks Opposition leader

The cabinet decision-making process won't be part of the duty to document, which interim PC Leader David Brazil said he disagrees with.

"Why the secrecy? Why is it so necessary for cabinet to have carte blanche control over information on decisions they make?"

Interim PC Leader David Brazil said he has problems with the exemption for the cabinet decision-making process. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Premier Andrew Furey insisted Wednesday that there's a reason for that exemption.

"Cabinet secrecy is paramount in a British parliamentary system. I didn't create the British parliamentary system — I think we're all lucky to live under it," he said. "But it is essential that cabinet secrecy be maintained so that we can have open, robust debate behind closed doors, but then, once decisions are made, cabinet secretariat — an arm of the executive of government — does document that."

Another new provision will allow cabinet to determine how to manage documents "created or received, explicitly or implicitly in confidence, respecting matters of provincial or national security."

in an interview with Radio-Canada, Harvey argued the change will give the provincial government more leeway to keep documents secret. Stoodley said the provision is meant to protect classified information.

"This is just a precautionary measure that we're adding for when that kind of sensitive information is received, that we have a clear ability to protect it," she said at a news conference Wednesday.

Stoodley said the provincial government looked at the legislation governing sensitive information in light of the 2021 cyberattack on the Newfoundland and Labrador health-care system.

Privacy commissioner says law falls short

Stoodley said the proposed legislation would be the strongest in the country, but Harvey argued the amendments fall short.

"The duty to document itself, when the rubber hits the road, is not entrenched in legislation," he said.

Michael Harvey, Newfoundland and Labrador's information and privacy commissioner, says the changes fall short of what the province needs. (Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner)

Stoodley said the office of the chief information officer will educate public bodies on the new rules but will not have the authority to investigate when the duty to document is not met.

"We're not an enforcement body. Within each public body there would be ways that, you now, if there's internal employee wrongdoing or if someone's not following the law … they would have their own processes to locate, remedy, resolve those issues," she said.

"They may or may not involve law enforcement."

Penalties for breaking the law include fines of up to $10,000 and up to six months in jail.

According to the legislation, the heads of public bodies will now be legally required to ensure decisions are recorded. Those heads will report to the office of the chief information officer, who will report to the minister, who will table those reports in the House of Assembly.

Harvey said he doesn't believe that oversight is adequate.

"There are literally hundreds of reports tabled in the House of Assembly every year — most of them don't get noticed at all."

No independent oversight

In 2014, a committee led by former premier Clyde Wells called for duty-to-document legislation with independent oversight by the information and privacy commissioner.

Under the proposed amendments, Harvey said, there will be no way for his office to make sure the duty to document is adhered to.

"There's no independent oversight. Without independent oversight, you've really got a 'just trust me' approach, and we don't think a legislative duty to document can rest on a 'just trust me' type of approach," he said.

Stoodley said the provincial government decided it was not necessary to expand the role of the information and privacy commissioner. However, Stoodley said the commissioner will still be able to review all documents and control how they're released to the public.

"This does not change the role of the privacy commissioner," she said.

The amendments had their second reading in the House of Assembly on Wednesday and will now go to committee for review before a final vote in the House.