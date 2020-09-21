Dustin Etheridge sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to commit murder

A St. John's man was sentenced to a decade behind bars for his role in an attempted murder plot that was intercepted by a joint police investigation.

Dustin Etheridge, 28, and another man, John Squires, were charged in 2018 with conspiring to murder Bradley Summers.

Etheridge was also charged with a number of offences during the course of the investigation by the RCMP and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, called Operation B-Tarantula.

He was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a loaded firearm, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, trafficking cocaine, and possession of proceeds of crime.

On Sept. 16, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail, minus 555 days for time already served.

The RCMP said Etheridge was also ordered to take part in the national DNA databank, and following his release, he will face a firearms ban for 10 years.

Etheridge also forfeited more than $175,000 in cash and other property related to the offences, including a firearm.

Meanwhile, Squires and another accomplice in the murder plot, Brandon Glasco, went to trial together and were found guilty.

They are expected to be sentenced in October.

In a press release, the local RCMP thanked its other police partners that took part in Operation B-Tarantula, including RCMP detachments in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Quebec, and the York Regional Police.

