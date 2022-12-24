2 men arrested following RCMP operation in Dunville, N.L.

Residents in the Ville Marie Drive area of Dunville had been ordered to stay in their homes, or away from the area, as police responded to an ongoing incident. (CBC)

Two men have been arrested following an incident in Dunville, near Placentia on the Avalon Peninsula, Saturday morning.

The RCMP say the investigation is ongoing with a continued police presence in the community.

According to police, residents can now resume normal activities and there is no current risk to public safety.

Previously, residents in the Ville Marie Drive area of Dunville have been ordered to stay in their homes, or away from the area, as police responded to the incident.

RCMP first responded just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The initial focus of the operation was on the Thorne Street trailer park in the town, but became centred on a residence on Ville Marie Drive.

