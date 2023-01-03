2 men charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting in home invasion in Dunville

Two men have been charged with attempted murder following a home invasion and shooting two days before Christmas in Dunville, N.L.

In a media release Tuesday afternoon, Placentia RCMP say they received a report at 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 23 of a shooting at a home in Thorne's Trailer Park in the Avalon Peninsula town.

Police say two men had forced their way into the home, armed with a baseball and a firearm. Two occupants, a man and a woman, were assaulted and the man was shot, say police.

The shooting victim was taken to the Placentia Health Centre and then to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's for treatment, police say, and is recovering from his injuries.

Shane Cochrane, 35, and Shane Spurvey, 40, both of Dunville, were arrested on Dec. 24. Police say Spurvey was arrested without incident at a Clarke's Hill residence in the town around noon but Cochrane had barricaded himself into a Ville Marie Drive home overnight and was arrested later in the day after the RCMP's emergency response team entered the home.

The two men appeared in court on Christmas Day and were remanded into custody before a court appearance Tuesday.

Spurvey and Cochrane are each facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, as well as two counts apiece of assault with a weapon and breaking and entering.

Cochrane is also charged with six other firearms-related offences, including careless use of a firearm, as well as two counts of breaching conditions of a court release order.

According to police, officers searched a home on Fort Louis Road in nearby Jerseyside, where they recovered stolen property from a break-in at a Freshwater home earlier in December. Spurvey and Cochrane have also now been charged with relation to that break-in, say police.

