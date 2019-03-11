Kathy Dunderdale stresses importance of women in politics

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Kathy Dunderdale is urging women to get involved in politics and consider running for public office.

Dunderdale was part of a panel of former female provincial premiers on CBC Television's Power and Politics discussing Jody Wilson-Raybould, the SNC-Lavalin controversy and the realities of being a woman in politics.

Wilson-Raybould resigned as Veterans Affairs minister Feb. 12, not long after a Globe and Mail report said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled her out of the justice and attorney general portfolios because she'd refused to clear SNC-Lavalin to negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement.

Caucuses are not always in full support of their leaders, and yet we manage. - Kathy Dunderdale

She later told the Commons justice committee she was pressured by people at the highest levels of Trudeau's government to allow the company to avoid a criminal trial on bribery charges.

Dunderdale said it's not uncommon for members of a caucus to have differences of opinion.

"I guess it won't be any surprise to anyone in the country to learn that caucuses are not always in full support of their leaders, and yet we manage," she said.

Dunderdale stressed that's why it is important to have women in politics.

When things get better for women, they get better for everybody. - Kathy Dunderdale

"Your table should reflect the people that you govern or that you serve.… Having women at the table makes sure that happens, that those old ways of thinking and acting are challenged," she said.

"When things get better for women, they get better for everybody."

The former premier said women can sometimes struggle to get a seat at the table, but politics can provide that opportunity to have a voice and do the difficult but worthwhile work

"It's the hardest work you'll ever do. It's tough, it's hard, it's tough on your families, but it is extremely worthwhile," Dunderdale said.

"You can make a big difference, so I encourage everybody, but especially young women, yes, take it on, you can do it."

Former premiers Christy Clark, Alison Redford, Kathy Dunderdale and Kathleen Wynne discuss why more Canadian women aren't getting into politics. 11:06

