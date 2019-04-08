Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Duckworth Street in St. John's

A nasty collision in downtown St. John's has resulted in an entire block being closed to traffic while police clean up the scene.

At least three vehicles were involved in the wreck, which happened near the intersection of Duckworth Street and Cathedral Street, in front of India Gate Restaurant.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary shut down the whole block, from Prescott Street to Church Hill. Three vehicles remained in the street, one covered in a tarp, with debris all over the road.

A witness said a vehicle blew through the intersection at a high speed before colliding with other vehicles.

