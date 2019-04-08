Skip to Main Content
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Duckworth Street in St. John's
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Duckworth Street in St. John's

Three vehicles collided near India Gate Restaurant just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Closed from Duckworth Street to Church Hill

CBC News ·
At least three vehicles collided on Duckworth Street near India Gate on Monday. One was covered in a tarp. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

A nasty collision in downtown St. John's has resulted in an entire block being closed to traffic while police clean up the scene.

At least three vehicles were involved in the wreck, which happened near the intersection of Duckworth Street and Cathedral Street, in front of India Gate Restaurant.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary shut down the whole block, from Prescott Street to Church Hill. Three vehicles remained in the street, one covered in a tarp, with debris all over the road.

A witness said a vehicle blew through the intersection at a high speed before colliding with other vehicles.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|