Duck family safely crosses highway after police officer stops traffic
RNC officer stopped traffic on four-lane divided highway Wednesday evening
A police officer is being lauded online after stopping traffic outside Conception Bay South to let a duck and a line of ducklings cross a busy four-lane highway.
Jody Foss was driving into C.B.S. on the bypass highway after work on Wednesday, when he spotted a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer slowing down traffic.
Const. Glenn Cunningham had stopped his cruiser on the other side of the divided highway near the Fowlers Road exit, walked across the median and halted traffic in both directions.
He then shepherded a family of ducks across the highway to safety.
Foss's wife, Kelly, captured the moment on video from the passenger seat.
Foss tweeted out the video Wednesday night, and it had more than 11,000 views by the next morning.
After the ducks were safe on the side of the road, Foss said people stopped on the highway started honking their horns to show the officer their appreciation for his actions.
"It was a nice moment," Foss said.
With files from Rod Etheridge
