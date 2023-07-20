Hot, dry weather in N.L. could spark forest fires, officials warn

A provincial forest fire duty officer is warning people to be careful while they're outdoors this weekend due to the hot weather conditions.

Jeff Motty says the fire risk is high for eastern parts of Newfoundland and eastern Labrador, with three fires burning in Labrador and two smaller fires on the island.

But the prolonged period of hot, dry weather conditions has Motty concerned about campers and hikers this July weekend.

Motty advises checking to ensure a campground or municipality doesn't have a fire ban in place before lighting one. If you're having a campfire, he says, make sure you have a rake, shovel and continuous water supply nearby.

A forest fire burning near Grand Falls in August 2022. (CBC NL)

"Properly extinguish that fire after you're done and never leave a campfire unattended," said Motty.

Residents need to plan for safe outdoor summer activities as well, especially within a forested area.

"If they're on the move within the forest resource, it's important to have fire extinguishers," he said.

"If you're on an ATV and have the appropriate gear to put out fires, make sure that your ATV is free and clear of dirt and debris," he warned. "If it does get hot on your muffler [it could] ignite and fall off and cause a fire."

July is when the province sees the most wildfires, according to Motty. That's mostly because of natural causes like lightning hitting the dry brittle brush.

Waterbombers and helicopters are on standby in strategic areas around the province where the fire risk is the greatest.

The federal government says if a wildfire breaks out, Ottawa is ready to help protect any community in the province.

Steven Guilbeault is the minister of environment and climate change. He says Ottawa is ready to help any community in the province fight wildfires. (CBC)

"We can deploy people, we can deploy equipment to help and support local or provincial efforts to to fight fires," said Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guildbeault during an interview with CBC Thursday.

"We would certainly respond positively to a request by the province of Newfoundland and Labrador should a forest fire erupt."

With so many fires burning across the country, Guilbeault's department is on round-the-clock fire watch. He says officials are in daily contact with the province to see if help is required.

But he says everyone — hikers, campers and residents — should be aware of the weather.

"Canadians have to be very careful, even more careful than they are," he said.

"We know that we have very hot and dry conditions, pretty much across the country right now. It's very easy for fires to start, whether it's human-caused or natural causes."