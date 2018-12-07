Police arrest alleged drunk driver heading in wrong direction on TCH off-ramp

A 34-year-old man has lost his vehicle after police found him driving the wrong way on the off-ramp from the Trans-Canada Highway to Kenmount Road just after midnight on Friday, during a period of heavy snowfall.

The vehicle was on the off-ramp heading toward the highway, according to a release sent Friday by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.



When police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the man behind the wheel, they asked him to do a breathalyzer test, the release said.

Police say he failed the test and was arrested for impaired driving. Further testing, they say, showed his blood alcohol limit was twice the legal limit.

His vehicle was seized and he will be appearing in court at a later date.

This is the second time in two weeks police have arrested someone for driving in the wrong direction while allegedly drunk.

In late November, police say a 43-year-old man blew three times the legal blood-alcohol limit after his tractor-trailer was found facing the wrong way on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Bay Roberts exit.

