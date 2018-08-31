Skip to Main Content
Woman arrested after nearly colliding with police vehicle in C.B.S.

A 39-year-old woman was charged with failing a breathalyzer and breach of probation in CBS Thursday night.

Woman's car impounded after she failed a breathalyzer and nearly hit a police vehicle, said RNC. (Ted DIllon/CBC)

A woman was charged with impaired driving after nearly colliding with a police car on Peace Keepers Highway, says the RNC.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol services responded to a call at 11 p.m. Thursday night about a possible impaired driver on Peackeepers Way in the Conception Bay South area.

The vehicle was located, and police said when they attempted to pull her over,  the woman's vehicle almost collided with the RNC car.

The 39-year-old female driver was arrested and charged with failing the breathalyzer and breach of probation.

The vehicle was impounded, and the woman was released on documents to appear in court at a later date.

