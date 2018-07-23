First, he sped past the cops. Then, he got busted for drunk driving

A man was charged by the RNC for impaired driving after speeding past a police vehicle Sunday night. (CBC)

A 33-year-old man was charged with impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer Sunday night in Mount Pearl.

The RNC said the man passed a police cruiser driving at a high rate of speed on Pitts Memorial Drive in the Mount Pearl area just before midnight.

Police report that his vehicle was impounded and his license suspended.

The man was released to attend court at a later date.

