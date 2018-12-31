Two men arrested with drugs, concealed knife and stun gun after traffic stop

Two men are facing a raft of charges after police say they were found in possession of a large quantity of drugs, a few knives and a stun gun at a traffic stop conducted by the Holyrood RCMP.

According to a release sent Monday by the detachment, a 43-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Conception Bay South, were stopped just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Police said the men were in possession of 38 grams of cocaine, 100 milligrams of morphine pills, an oxycodone pill and 58 hits of LSD. They also had a stun gun and a knife that looked like a pen, according to the release.

Both men are facing charges for possessing each of the above drugs for trafficking. The 43-year-old man is facing weapons charges, including two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The 18-year-old man is facing a charge for possessing cannabis while under the age of 19.

Police said both men were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador