Cocaine worth nearly $500,000 seized by police in St. John's
Police in St. John's made a substantial drug bust Friday afternoon.
Seizure happened Friday afternoon
Police seized half a million dollars' worth of cocaine in St. John's Friday afternoon.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's drug investigation unit arrested a 31-year-old man for trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.
The RNC said they seized 4 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of about $500,000.
The seizure is part of a larger drug crackdown by police in the Northeast Avalon called "Operation Rebellion."
The accused is set to appear in court Saturday morning.