Cocaine worth nearly $500,000 seized by police in St. John's
Nfld. & Labrador

Police in St. John's made a substantial drug bust Friday afternoon.

The street value of cocaine seized Friday is estimated at $500,000. (Submitted by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

Police seized half a million dollars' worth of cocaine in St. John's Friday afternoon.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's drug investigation unit arrested a 31-year-old man for trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

The RNC said they seized 4 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of about $500,000.

The seizure is part of a larger drug crackdown by police in the Northeast Avalon called "Operation Rebellion."

The accused is set to appear in court Saturday morning.

