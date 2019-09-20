Drugs, guns, cash seized after investigation by RCMP's organized crime unit

A 37-year-old man from Appleton is charged with trafficking drugs and having a prohibited weapon following a two-month investigation by a specialized unit within the RCMP.

During a search at a home in the community, which is near Gander, police seized:

Eight ounces of cocaine.

429 methamphetamine pills.

$8,100 in cash. brass knuckles.

Brass knuckles and a switchblade.

A 22-calibre prohibited gun.

One pound of marijuana.

Five long guns unsafely stored.

The man was arrested without incident, appeared in court earlier this week and will be back in court Dec. 10.

The accused is facing nine charges, including:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Possession of firearm obtained by crime.

Three charges of unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon.

The RCMP said more charges are expected, and the investigation, led by the RCMP's serious and organized crime unit in Gander, is ongoing.