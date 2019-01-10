Skip to Main Content
Drugs found in woods lead to trafficking charges
Cocaine, ecstasy possession and trafficking charges against Springdale man, 22.

CBC News ·
The 22-year-old Springdale man is scheduled to appear in court in March. (RCMP)

A man has been arrested in an investigation that started when police found drugs in a wooded area.

RCMP say the quantity of drugs was found in a wooded area in October 2018.

On Monday, police officially charged a 22-year-old Springdale man with possession and trafficking of cocaine and ecstasy.

He's scheduled to appear in provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor in March.

The investigation is ongoing.

