Drugs, shotgun and bear spray seized in downtown St. John's bust

A 57-year-old man has been arrested after police seized several types of drugs, a sawed-off shotgun, a taser and more when investigators executed a warrant at a home on Pleasant Street in St. John's on Friday.

The man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and other weapons offences have also been laid, according to a media release issued by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary shortly before noon on Monday.

The RNC's Drug Investigative Unit said it seized:

$8,000 in prescription pills and cash.

Cocaine.

Marijuana.

A sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

An operable stun gun.

Brass knuckles.

A collapsible baton.

Bear spray.

Other charges are expected, according to police.