Violence, weapons and a hockey bag of drugs: Calver Avenue residents fed up

Three neighbours sit around a dining room table inside a Calver Avenue home with cups of steaming hot coffee, venting their frustrations.

"Anything that you could think of, happens, basically, at this house," one neighbour says.

The street is quiet Monday morning, but they say that's rare, likely just a response to a violent incident Thursday night that brought police descending upon a house they say has been trouble for 20 years.

"More violence. More drugs. And no one seems to be able to do anything about it at a municipal level or at a provincial level," said one neighbour.

CBC News agreed to protect their identities of the people interviewed for their safety.

A neighbourhood watch sign at Calver Avenue in St. John's is posted on a pole near the house. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The centre city residents are part of a Neighbourhood Watch group formed in June, after worries escalated about criminal activity at a three-apartment rental unit at 76 Calver Ave.

"They bring drugs in in bags. We've seen people come out with pills in their hands, get into cars. We've seen money exchanged for pills," she said.

According to neighbours, the criminal activity is restricted to tenants or "squatters" on the main floor of the house, many of whom are freshly out of jail and living on provincial income support.

One gentleman we've seen coming out of the house, he'd just been recently beaten with a baseball bat. - Calver Avenue resident

"We've seen people just walking on the street holding knives or bats or golf clubs just beating them off the poles," another told CBC News.

"And one gentleman we've seen coming out of the house, he'd just been recently beaten with a baseball bat," he continued.

"I mean we've seen giant hockey bags being passed back and forth. We just all, as a community, are like, 'Oh, there's another delivery.'

"It's just become so commonplace with how brazen the activities are," he said.

The neighbours make sure someone is around at all times to keep an eye on their homes and call police if needed.

'No guidelines that govern it'

The residents sent an open letter to the provincial government, St. John's city council and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary detailing their concerns.

But they said despite their calls, nothing is being done to clean up the house or help the people in it turn their lives around.

The neighbours want the Department of Advanced Education, Skills, and Labour to check up on where taxpayers' money is going for income support — they believe that in this house, and others around the city, it is helping fuel drug addictions and crime.

"To be quite honest with you, you wouldn't put an animal in that house over there," one neighbour said.

He wants the government to evaluate the housing it's paying for, and ensure people have the supports they need to get away from drugs and crime.

Residents in this St. John's neighbourhood say they're fed up with the activities at the house. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"There's literally no guidelines that govern it. It's just, 'Here's your money for your rent.'"

"We're very sympathetic to the vulnerable people that have been in that situation and need that funding, but at the same time it's too dangerous, it's not monitored, and something needs to change," another neighbour added.

Tracing responsibility

A spokesperson for the Department of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour said in an email Monday night that income support benefits are paid directly to the client unless circumstances require the payment go to the landlord.

"In redirecting these benefits, the department assum‎es no responsibility for the landlord–tenant relationship," the email stated.

"The condition of a property or complaints regarding activities of residents would be matters dealt with under city bylaws and through the police respectively."

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said Monday afternoon that upon inspection, the property has not had any major deficiencies that would warrant shutting it down.

"The role that we can play is to try to bring different agencies together to try to get these issues under control, but they are a matter for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and for the courts, and the city's role is in the property conditions," he said.

