Woman found with cocaine, fentanyl in St. John's airport arrested in Toronto

A woman whose luggage was flagged after a security agent at St. John's International Airport found a suspicious substance has been arrested in Toronto.

In March 2018, police were called to the airport on a report of a suspicious substance in the bag of a woman going through security.

The woman was detained but later released, while the investigation continued and five blocks of what police call a "compacted substance" were sent for testing.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said those substances were confirmed to be three kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of the potentially deadly opioid fentanyl.

A warrant was issued by the RNC for the woman's arrest.

Toronto Police Services arrested the 24-year-old woman on Dec. 10 at around 11 p.m.

She has since been brought back to St. John's, where she is being held in custody to appear in court.

The woman is facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

