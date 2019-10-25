Health authorities working to deal with shortage of drug for breast cancer treatment
Health Canada working with companies to increase production by January 2020
A contingency plan is currently being developed by Eastern Health and regional provincial authorities to deal with a Canada-wide shortage of a drug commonly used to treat breast cancer.
Health Canada has identified a shortage of the oral drug Tamoxifen, an anti-estrogen drug most commonly given as part of hormonal therapy. The drug is also used to treat other conditions.
Eastern Health said in a media release Thursday that it isn't yet known when the drug is expected to be resupplied, as Health Canada is working with companies to increase production by January 2020.
In the meantime, officials with the provincial cancer care program are working with the Pharmacists' Association of N.L., the Department of Health and Eastern Health to come up with a contingency plan.
Those unable to get a refill on the prescription are being advised to call their local pharmacy to see if the pharmacist can get the drug from a neighbouring pharmacy.
If the drug can't be obtained, patients are asked to get in touch with the Cancer Care Centre at 1-844-923-1336, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. NT.
"Patients remain our top priority during this drug shortage and we will take all necessary measures to ensure they continue to receive high-quality care," Eastern Health said in the release.
People who have been prescribed the drug are also being contacted by the program via email.
