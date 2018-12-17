Canada-wide drug shortages worries C.B.S. pharmacist

A pharmacist in Conception Bay South says more than 100 patients were thrown for a loop when they learned their regular depression medication wasn't in stock recently.

And Keith Bailey said he couldn't tell them why.

"They kind of come in expecting it to be there because it has been there forever, but over the last three or four months with the shortage they come in like a deer in the headlights. They don't know what to expect," Bailey said from behind the counter at Shoppers Drug Mart in C.B.S.

"We have to go into reaction mode to work with their doctor on what other options can be, and adjusting from one to the other can be very difficult sometimes, causing a lot of withdrawal symptoms or other effects that are not pleasant."

Bupropion​​, an antidepressant, is one of a handful of medications that has been running low or going out of stock within the last year, Bailey said.

It's a medication that's used by patients when there's not a lot of other options that work for them.

There's more in stock, but Bailey worries about future shortages.

Canada-wide drug shortages

The country has been grappling with a stream of drug shortages all year, and the Canadian Pharmacists Association wants to know why.

There are currently more than 1,690 medications listed in "actual shortage" status on Drug Shortages Canada, the federal government's official tracking website.

"The last few months in particular, I've seen some pronounced shortages and probably more than I've seen in my career," said Bailey.

Bailey said Buscopan​, used a lot in emergency rooms and by people who suffer muscle spasms, has been unavailable for about six months.

There is only one type of epinephrine auto-injector available in Canada. The EpiPen supplier, Pfizer Canada, had been plagued by manufacturing delays this year. (Jennifer Lee/CBC)

The supply of EpiPen injectors, which are a lifeline for people with anaphylactic allergies, ran dry twice this year, Bailey said, sending people with allergies into a frenzy.

"In Canada, we pride ourselves on having a safe medical system, a safe drug delivery system," he said, "but it is troubling when one part of that system has somehow faltered.

"We're concerned with the trends — the increasing trend."

Like most pharmacists across the country, Bailey wants to know why they go short.

As for the EpiPen shortage, it was chalked up to a problem with the manufacturing device. In other cases, Bailey said, it could be an issue with accessing a raw ingredient.

"I've been a pharmacist for a number of years and I don't recall this amount of (shortages)."