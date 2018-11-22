New drug court to open next week for offenders with serious addictions

Starting next week, offenders with serious drug addictions who commit non-violent, drug-motivated crimes will be treated differently in the criminal justice system.

The long-awaited drug treatment court will begin hearing matters on Nov. 30 in St. John's.

The pilot project is a provincial initiative, but supported by federal funding, and is touted as a "therapeutic alternative" to the current system.

With services for substance abuse and long-term support, the aim is to reduce the number of crimes committed by people with drug addictions.

It brings together judicial supervision and treatment services for substance abuse, and establishes long-term supports outside the criminal justice system.