Disbarred Newfoundland lawyer facing child pornography charge released on bail

A disbarred Newfoundland lawyer facing charges related to child pornography has been granted bail by a provincial court judge.

Michael Drover was released with a long list of conditions

A man sits in a court box with his arms crossed. Two security guards are standing behind him.
Michael Drover, a disbarred Newfoundland lawyer who runs a university coffee shop is facing charges related to child pornography, appeared in Court in St. John's on Tuesday. (Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press)

Judge Lois Skanes released Michael Drover Thursday with a long list of conditions, including orders to stay away from minors.

Details from his bail hearing can not be released because of a publication ban, including details about the alleged victim.

Court documents show Drover was charged with unlawfully observing or making a visual recording of someone while they were nude, making child pornography, and mischief.

The Canadian Press has confirmed through court documents that Drover is a former lawyer who was disbarred by the province's law society in 2017 for misappropriating more than $181,000 from three clients.

An email from a spokesperson at Memorial University in St. John's says Drover has "been involved in the operations" of a cafe in its university centre, and that the school is reviewing the shop's lease arrangements.

