Disbarred Newfoundland lawyer facing child pornography charge released on bail
Michael Drover was released with a long list of conditions
A disbarred Newfoundland lawyer facing charges related to child pornography has been granted bail by a provincial court judge.
Judge Lois Skanes released Michael Drover Thursday with a long list of conditions, including orders to stay away from minors.
Details from his bail hearing can not be released because of a publication ban, including details about the alleged victim.
Court documents show Drover was charged with unlawfully observing or making a visual recording of someone while they were nude, making child pornography, and mischief.
The Canadian Press has confirmed through court documents that Drover is a former lawyer who was disbarred by the province's law society in 2017 for misappropriating more than $181,000 from three clients.
An email from a spokesperson at Memorial University in St. John's says Drover has "been involved in the operations" of a cafe in its university centre, and that the school is reviewing the shop's lease arrangements.
